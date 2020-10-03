Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Tammy Baldwin tests negative for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) on Saturday, Oct. 3 tweeted that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

Her announcement comes amid a U.S. Senate outbreak that has included numerous senators, including Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson, testing positive for the virus.

In the days since President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, a number of high-profile politicians have been tested.

Baldwin on Saturday announced that she was tested given the outbreak and urged continued mask wearing and social distancing as the pandemic continues.

The senator also wished Johnson and other colleagues in the U.S. Senate who have tested positive for the virus a healthy recovery.

