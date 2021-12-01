Expand / Collapse search

US Senate honors victims of Waukesha Christmas Parade attack

Waukesha Christmas Parade
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate honored on Wednesday, Dec. 1 the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack with a moment of silence.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin started by listing the names of those who died from injuries suffered in the incident. 

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Then Sen. Ron Johnson stated, "I now invite the Senate to observe a moment of silence in memory of, and to recognize those killed, injured, and forever impacted by the attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade on November 21st, 2021."

Investigators allege Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, turned into the parade route in Waukesha on Nov. 21 and swerved the vehicle side-to-side without slowing down as he struck dozens of people. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper has filed six counts of first-degree intentional homicide against Brooks.

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Darrell Brooks initial appearance in Waukesha County court

Brooks' alleged motive remains unknown. Investigators have said he was fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute when he turned into the parade but police were not pursuing him. He was free on $1,000 bail in a Milwaukee County case earlier in November in which he is accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

