Sen. Baldwin stumps for Joe Biden in virtual event

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) on Saturday, Oct. 24 took part in a virtual event in support of Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden.

Sen. Baldwin spoke with a group of volunteers who will be running a "Phone Bank For Biden." She said she personally participated in early voting.

"Probably everyone on this call wouldn't believe that anybody would sit this one out. But we still have work to do," Sen. Baldwin said. "Even in Milwaukee, with people who don't yet have a plan to vote."

The group's goal is to turn Wisconsin "blue" come Election Day.

The virtual event came the same day that President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha.

Less than two weeks remain until the Nov. 3 election.

