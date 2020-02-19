MADISON -- Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday, May 28 they hand-delivered a letter to Governor Tony Evers, urging him to "immediately correct" issues with the state's unemployment system amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, "Time is short," with Wisconsin unemployment "soaring to a historic high of over 14%."This, a day after Wisconsin Republicans sparred with leaders in Evers' administration during a sometimes heated legislative hearing Wednesday, faulting them for not doing enough to quickly process surging unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.The Senate labor committee hearing laid bare the partisan debate over who is to blame for the backlog of unprocessed claims.

