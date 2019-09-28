'Where's the money at?' Prison for man convicted in fatal shooting during robbery near 12th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE -- One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a robbery near 12th and Chambers in July 2017 was sentenced to prison.Royce Bernard, 21, on July 25 was convicted by a jury on one count of felony murder, as party to a crime.
Missouri trooper, ordered to lead security after shooting of Michael Brown speaks in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- A Missouri state trooper on Thursday, April 6th spoke in Milwaukee -- telling the story of the event he calls the most challenging of his career.He was ordered to lead security during protests in Ferguson following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown.Captain Ron Johnson spoke at the Harley-Davidson Museum -- the guest speaker at a presentation on diversity and inclusion.PHOTO GALLERYJohnson was in charge of keeping the calm after protesters took to the streets following the shooting.He talked about leadership in times of crisis."My vision was in a tunnel and I say to myself 'how are we going to put out this fire?' And I don't say that from a standpoint of being a fireman.
Michael Brown's father calls Chicago exhibit of his son 'disgusting'
CHICAGO -- A shocking and provocative art exhibit depicting the Ferguson, Mo., shooting of Michael Brown recently opened in Chicago, and Brown's father, Michael Brown Senior, is calling the exhibit disgusting.In an exclusive interview with KTVI in St.
Hundreds of pages of additional documents released in Michael Brown investigation
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The St.
"In solidarity with our fallen brothers:" Medical College of Wisconsin students stage "die-in"
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Students at more than 50 medical schools across the country on Wednesday, December 10th hosted "die-ins" to protest the lack of indictments for police officers in the officer-involved deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner in New York -- and the Medical College of Wisconsin was one of the schools hosting a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration.
NFL tight end shares powerful thoughts on Ferguson decision
(WITI) -- He's not one of the NFL's biggest names.
"There's still time for us to get it right:" FOX6's Ted Perry discusses the connection between Ferguson & Milwaukee
FERGUSON, MISSOURI/MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN (WITI) -- A decision was handed down in Ferguson, Missouri on Monday evening, November 24th -- after a grand jury decided there is no probable cause to indict Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in connection with the shooting death of Michael Brown.
"The law that we passed is not perfect:" New push to improve state's police oversight bill
KENOSHA (WITI) -- A Ferguson-related protest was held in Kenosha on Tuesday evening, November 25th.
"It's not just about Ferguson:" Milwaukeeans react to decision, say "we have to get active"
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- A grand jury decided not to indict Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown on Monday, November 24th -- a decision that's being felt across the country, including here in Milwaukee.
"It don't seem right:" Dontre Hamilton's family unhappy with grand jury verdict out of Ferguson
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Some in Milwaukee see similarities between the Michael Brown case out of Ferguson, Missouri and the officer-involved shooting of Dontre Hamilton.
Local leaders react to the decision to not indict Officer Darren Wilson
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Leaders who represent Milwaukee are issuing statements in the wake of the decision to not indict Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown.Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a statement:
Preparing for protesters: The country braces for Ferguson announcement
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- There are uneasy nerves not just in Missouri, but around the country.
"To stand in solidarity with Ferguson:" Dontre Hamilton supporters plan rally following grand jury decision
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Ferguson, Missouri, is bracing for a decision from the grand jury in the case of Michael Brown.
Faith leaders, pastor from Ferguson, MO urge people to get out and vote
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Faith leaders in Milwaukee's central city, along with a pastor from Ferguson, Missouri, urge people to get out and vote.
Did Ferguson officer who shot Michael Brown "rough up" another suspect? Grand jury reviewing case
CLAYTON, MO. (AP) – A St.
Reward offered: Can you help identify suspect wanted for distributing heroin to a Sheriff's deputy?
OZAUKEE COUNTY (WITI) -- Ozaukee County Sheriff's officials are looking for a man accused of delivering heroin to an Ozaukee County Sheriff's deputy in the city of Mequon -- and a reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.