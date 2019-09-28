Missouri trooper, ordered to lead security after shooting of Michael Brown speaks in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- A Missouri state trooper on Thursday, April 6th spoke in Milwaukee -- telling the story of the event he calls the most challenging of his career.He was ordered to lead security during protests in Ferguson following the fatal officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown.Captain Ron Johnson spoke at the Harley-Davidson Museum -- the guest speaker at a presentation on diversity and inclusion.PHOTO GALLERYJohnson was in charge of keeping the calm after protesters took to the streets following the shooting.He talked about leadership in times of crisis."My vision was in a tunnel and I say to myself 'how are we going to put out this fire?' And I don't say that from a standpoint of being a fireman.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Students at more than 50 medical schools across the country on Wednesday, December 10th hosted "die-ins" to protest the lack of indictments for police officers in the officer-involved deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner in New York -- and the Medical College of Wisconsin was one of the schools hosting a #BlackLivesMatter demonstration.