Foxconn could still qualify for tax credits, Gov. Evers says
MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that's under construction, Gov.
Audit finds WEDC needs to modify its tax credit policy with Foxconn
MILWAUKEE -- An audit released on Tuesday, Dec. 17 finds Wisconsin's Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) needs to modify its tax credit policy with Foxconn.Foxconn struck a deal with the state back in 2017.
Audit faults plans to credit Foxconn for work outside state
MADISON — Wisconsin's economic development agency needs to modify its procedures to ensure that tax credits aren't awarded for Foxconn Technology Group employees who don't perform work in the state, which would violate state law and the contract with the company, an audit released Tuesday said.It is the second year in a row that the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau has raised the concern.
Wisconsin governor: No tax credits for new Foxconn plant
MADISON — Gov.
Foxconn plan for Wisconsin innovation centers on hold
MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group promised to make a splash in Wisconsin beyond a massive manufacturing facility in the southeast part of the state, but there's little evidence that plans to build the so-called "innovation centers" are moving forward.The Taiwan-based electronics giant announced in 2017 that it planned to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make display screens for cellphones, tablets and other devices.Foxconn officials then stated plans to construct centers in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison.
Foxconn executive steps away from Wisconsin project
MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group says Louis Woo has stepped down as the executive who has represented the Taiwanese company in Wisconsin.Foxconn tells the Journal Times that Woo has "relinquished his project responsibilities to focus on addressing some personal matters." Foxconn wasn't specific on the personal matters or say if the change was permanent or temporary.Woo was a special assistant to Foxconn founder and former Chairman Terry Gou before Gou launched an unsuccessful campaign for president of Taiwan.
Vertical construction now underway at Foxconn complex in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Foxconn Technology Group and its construction manager, Gilbane | Exyte, announced this week the start of vertical construction of the company’s 993,460 square-foot Gen6 Fab at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.A news release from WisconnValleyCenter.com says the start of vertical construction was marked by the installation of the first of more than 400 precast panels, weighing up to 75,000 pounds each and measuring 14 inches in thickness and up to 48 feet in height.
Foxconn leaders, Wisconsin officials meet; details unclear
MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group executives met Wednesday with Wisconsin officials but no one is saying much about what they discussed.State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted that he and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald met with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Vice Chairman Jay Lee and Alan Yeung, who is the Taiwanese electronics giant's U.S. strategist.
Foxconn chairman stepping down amid talks of political bid
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The chairman of Foxconn, the world's largest contract assembler of consumer electronics for companies such as Apple, is stepping down amid speculation he could be planning a presidential run in Taiwan next year.Terry Gou, 68, made the announcement Friday at the company's annual shareholders meeting, where he was surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd while exiting the meeting room.Foxconn board members elected Young Liu, the head of the Foxconn's semiconductor division, as Gou's successor.Gou has yet to formally announce his candidacy and he did not mention it at the meeting.His resignation, effective July 1, is the latest challenge for Foxconn, which has been caught up in the U.S.-China trade war and a U.S. ban on supplying technology components to Chinese tech giant Huawei over security concerns.Gou told journalists he had urged Apple to move its assembly line from mainland China to high-tech Taiwan, after The Wall Street Journal and other media reported that Apple has discussed shifting some of its production from China with its largest suppliers, including Foxconn.
Foxconn chair Terry Gou announces he won't accept VP slot, moves closer to run for Taiwan president
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Terry Gou, head of the world's largest contract assembler of consumer electronics, stepped closer to running for president of Taiwan on Monday, May 13 by announcing that he would not accept a vice presidential slot on the ticket of the opposition Nationalist Party.Gou is chairman of Foxconn, which assembles electronic products such as Apple's iPhones.
State approves plan for 'footings and foundations' for Foxconn factory in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Documents obtained by FOX6 News Monday, May 6 showed Foxconn earned state approval to begin construction work on the future plant in Mount Pleasant.The approved plan allows Foxconn to build "footings and foundations" for a 977,366 square foot factory, but nothing else.FOX6 New requested the building plans, but state officials said Foxconn labeled them "trade secrets," meaning they were under legal review and might not be released.This, on the heels of a meeting between Foxconn Technology Group leader Terry Gou and Wisconsin Gov.
Gov. Tony Evers meets with Foxconn CEO Terry Gou in Milwaukee area
MILWAUKEE -- For the first time, Governor Tony Evers met with Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou in the Milwaukee area on Thursday, May 2.Local leaders in Racine County called the face-to-face meeting a great opportunity.
Pres. Trump met with Foxconn CEO Wednesday; promised to visit when production starts next year
MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group leader Terry Gou met privately with Wisconsin Gov.
Foxconn jobs, tax credits could be renegotiated in Wisconsin
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov.
Gov. Evers says 'no decisions' made on changes to Foxconn deal
MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group has not detailed what changes it wants to see in its contract with Wisconsin for a project that could employ up to 13,000 people, Gov.
Gov. Evers says it was Foxconn that wanted to renegotiate its contract
MADISON -- Wisconsin Gov.
Wisconsin economic development head defends 'solid' Foxconn contract
MADISON — The head of Wisconsin's economic development agency is defending the state's contract with Foxconn Technology Group, even as Gov.
Foxconn says it's committed to Wisconsin job creation
MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group says it remains committed to "long term" job creation in Wisconsin, the day after Gov.