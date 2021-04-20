Gov. Evers set to talk about renegotiated deal with Foxconn

Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes plan to talk on Tuesday afternoon, April 20 about the renegotiated Foxconn contract.

A 4 p.m. news conference has been scheduled -- and FOX6 News plans to stream that event for our viewers and readers.

It was announced on Monday that the governor had reached a scaled-down deal with Foxconn -- one that will reduce tax breaks by billions.

In the original deal, if Foxconn reached employment and capital spending goals, the company could be eligible for nearly $4 billion in state and local tax breaks. Foxconn originally planned to hire up to 13,000 people.

In the fall of 2020, the state determined Foxconn did not qualify for tax credits -- and said it did not appear the company would through fiscal year 2022-23.

Foxconn's latest jobs report was due April 1, but the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) granted an extension until July 1.

