New book reveals Foxconn deal details in Mount Pleasant

By
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Foxconn
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The story of Foxconn in Wisconsin

The story of Foxconn in Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - It was described as the 8th wonder of the world by former President Donald Trump. 

The $10 billion Foxconn investment in an LCD plant in Racine County never arrived. In fact, the land remains mostly empty.

But FOX6 News is learning new fascinating details about the deals that happened behind closed doors to try and make it work. 

A new book comes out Friday, March 18 – titled, "Flying Eagle." Its author is a former Foxconn executive who describes himself as the chief negotiator of the project – and FOX6's Ben Handelman spoke with him. 

