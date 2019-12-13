MILWAUKEE --For the third year in a row, the Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2020, which includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26.The presale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. – Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m., offering Brewers’ fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at Miller Park before single-game tickets become available to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.Fans may purchase up to four tickets for opening day, and up to eight tickets to any of the other regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.

