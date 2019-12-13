Milwaukee Brewers release 2021 schedule before a single game has been played this year
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers released on Thursday, July 9 the team's 2021 Major League schedule -- even before the team has played a single game in 2020.The schedule for next year shows the Crew will face off against the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day, set for Thursday, April 1.
Graduations at Miller Park on hold amid COVID-19 developments
MILWAUKEE -- The return of Milwaukee Brewers baseball has some fans feeling fired up, but high school seniors who planned to throw their caps in the air at Miller Park may now be out of luck.Several high schools in southeastern Wisconsin -- including Homestead High School in Mequon -- planned to host graduation ceremonies at the ballpark in July.However, in a recent letter to seniors and their families, Homestead's principal, Eric Ebert, wrote that he was informed by the Brewers about a conflict with the to-be-resumed MLB season.
'Black Lives Matter:' Prosecutors say man admitted to causing $40K in damage to Miller Park
MILWAUKEE -- Charges were filed Friday, June 5 against a Milwaukee man prosecutors said admitted to causing more than $40,000 in damage to Miller Park on Tuesday, June 2.Keyon Lambert, 40, faces one count of criminal damage to property (reduced in value by more than $2,500), and one count of disorderly conduct.According to a criminal complaint, police found Lambert outside the stadium.
Brewers officials: 40-year-old man illegally entered Miller Park, caused damage to field
MILWAUKEE -- An unarmed 40-year-old man illegally entered Miller Park around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, gained access to the playing surface, and caused minor damage to the field, officials said.Brewers officials say the individual was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement.Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.
Scoreboard fundraiser: Celebrate a loved one or milestone with customized message at Miller Park
MILWAUKEE -- Brewers Community Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, is offering a special way to celebrate life’s milestones, while also raising money to support local nonprofits.
Now open: 'Restaurant To Be Named Later' ready to satisfy your palate at Miller Park
MILWAUKEE -- "Restaurant To Be Named Later" opened its doors to the public at Miller Park on Friday, March 6.This newest dining option is open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required.
'Restaurant To Be Named Later' set to open Friday, March 6
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, March 3 that the newest dining outlet, the Restaurant To Be Named Later, located in the left-field corner of Miller Park, officially opens its doors Friday, March 6.A news release says the restaurant will be open year-round, daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner – reservations are taken, but not required.PHOTO GALLERYWith culinary creations by Executive Chef Adam Miller, the new menu celebrates a variety of Wisconsin favorites with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.Opening Weekend, March 6-8, provides an opportunity for fans to enjoy the new experience and take advantage of special promotions.
Single game tickets to see the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park now on sale
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers first spring training game is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 -- and we are a little more than a month away from Opening Day.
Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base to perform at Miller Park on July 11
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday, Feb. 14 that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature and Rob Base will perform in the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert at Miller Park on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Brewers Decade Weekends to celebrate the 50th anniversary season.The Brewers say fans can lock in their seat for the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert by purchasing tickets to the July 11 game against the Colorado Rockies.
Milwaukee Brewers launch new fan experiences for 2020 season
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers today announced a multi-year extension with the Molson Coors Beverage Company and their Wisconsin distributor partners, which will keep the company as the official beer partner of the Milwaukee Brewers.As part of the extension, the 2020 season will launch fan experiences, led by the Miller Lite Landing and Leinie Lodge.The highly anticipated and newly constructed Miller Lite Landing is an enhanced seating experience that will be welcomed by fans who love a communal space during games.
Brewers fans take note! Arctic Tailgate canceled due to low temps, dangerous wind chills
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that the Arctic Tailgate has been canceled -- and fans will not be allowed to camp outside Miller Park on Friday.
Wisconsin resident only presale: Get your tickets for Brewers vs. Cubs home games in 2020
MILWAUKEE --For the third year in a row, the Brewers are holding a special presale for Wisconsin residents to purchase tickets to any of the nine regular-season home games against the Chicago Cubs in 2020, which includes Opening Day on Thursday, March 26.The presale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. – Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11:59 p.m., offering Brewers’ fans another opportunity to guarantee their seats at Miller Park before single-game tickets become available to the general public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.Fans may purchase up to four tickets for opening day, and up to eight tickets to any of the other regular-season home games against the Cubs this season.
Home of the Brewers to be renamed American Family Field: 'Short, simple, and sweet'
MILWAUKEE -- Miller Park will be renamed American Family Field starting Jan. 1, 2021, according to American Family Insurance.The news of the name change came Tuesday, Jan. 21 -- almost a year after the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance announced a long-term agreement which included the naming rights for Miller Park beginning in 2021 — and continuing for 15 years.
Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett is 'fastest sellout in Miller Park history'
MILWAUKEE -- Tickets went on sale Friday morning, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. for The Stadium Tour featuring Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, taking place Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Miller Park -- and this was the fastest sellout in Miller Park history!Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live, the concert is part of a 22-stop stadium tour visiting the country’s most iconic stadiums.“We’re pleased to welcome The Stadium Tour to Miller Park,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a news release. “This promises to be an unforgettable show headlined by four of the most successful bands in rock.”The release included the following details on each of the performers:
Jobs: Milwaukee Brewers are looking for die-hard fans that live and breathe baseball
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers need you!The team announced in a news release on Monday, Dec. 9 that officials are looking for "highly energetic individuals to become invaluable members of the team next season.
Holiday shoppers take note! Brewers annual Clubhouse Sale at Miller Park set for Dec. 6-7
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers’ 39th annual Clubhouse Sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 inside the visiting clubhouse at Miller Park, featuring savings of up to 80 percent off M logo merchandise and apparel.The Clubhouse Sale will be open to fans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on these dates and include a free 2019 media guide or yearbook as well as a free reusable shopping bag with every purchase, while supplies last.
Drumstick Dash: Thousands burned calories before turkey, raising money for Feeding America
MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of people were up early on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28 to preemptively burn off a few calories during the annual Drumstick Dash 5K and Half A Drumstick 2.5K.It took place at Miller Park, with proceeds benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, with participants asked to "Move Their Feet So Others Can Eat."Each dollar donated translated into three meals for people facing hunger in southeast Wisconsin.Adult participants received a pocketed hoodie, and there were opportunities for photos with Bernie Brewer and Dash the Turkey.
Thanksgiving Eve marks final day for Friday's at Miller Park after 18 years of service
MILWAUKEE -- Wednesday, Nov. 27 marked the final day of business for Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill at Miller Park.According to a news release from the Brewers, with the closing of the restaurant, work was set to begin after the Thanksgiving holiday on the new Restaurant To Be Named Later -- set to occupy the same space.The Restaurant To Be Named Later will be operated by Delaware North Sportservice, with the menu celebrating a myriad of Wisconsin favorites, with twists on classic food and beverage offerings.