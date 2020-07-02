Graduations at Miller Park on hold amid COVID-19 developments





MILWAUKEE -- The return of Milwaukee Brewers baseball has some fans feeling fired up, but high school seniors who planned to throw their caps in the air at Miller Park may now be out of luck.



Several high schools in southeastern Wisconsin -- including Homestead High School in Mequon -- planned to host graduation ceremonies at the ballpark in July.



However, in a recent letter to seniors and their families, Homestead's principal, Eric Ebert, wrote that he was informed by the Brewers about a conflict with the to-be-resumed MLB season.





Miller Park





Because the team will be returning to practice, commencement for Homestead could no longer be held on July 18 as originally scheduled.



"We were all pretty excited to be going there, we talked about instead of walking the stage, we'd be rounding the bases instead," Josh Teplin, a Homestead senior, said. "At this point I'd almost rather just have it on the 18th at Homestead, just to get all of us seniors together one more time, at a safe space."



Ebert also said the school is working with Miller Park to discuss an alternate date for the ceremony. If that isn't an option, they plan to host a smaller event at the high school.



Miller Park issued the following statement on the conflict:



"With Milwaukee being in Phase Four of reopening, we are complying with the attendance restrictions that are in place. To that end, hosting graduation ceremonies is not possible. We support the health and safety measures that are in place, and look forward to hosting these groups and many other high-attendance events in the future."



Statement from Ebert to families:

