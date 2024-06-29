Summerfest Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

Summerfest wrapped up its second weekend of 2024 with Military and First Responder Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 29.

All active-duty military members and veterans – as well as police, fire and EMT personnel – were able to get in free with up to four family members until 6 p.m. It was part of a partnership with Generac.

"I come here every year because it’s such a fun time," said George Banda, a Vietnam War veteran.

One thing in particular put a smile on Banda's face this time around.

"Coming in here and not worrying about paying for a ticket is great," he said.

Military and First Responder Appreciation Day at Summerfest

Army Veteran Jayesh Patel appreciated the gesture, too, while out with his daughter.

"Just walk around, have a beer or two, get some food and enjoy it," Patel said.

A first at the Big Gig this year was the Veterans Community Project. The nonprofit is working to build 40 tiny homes in Milwaukee for homeless veterans.

"We’re really out there to try to take our brothers and our sisters off of the streets and help transition them," said Ben Hendershot, Veterans Community Project vice president of national expansion.

"There are so many homeless veterans out here that can use this to their advantage," Patel said.

While grateful for the support and services, Banda and Patel said the best part of Summerfest is spending it with family and friends – especially the ones they don’t get to see often.