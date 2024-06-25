Kwik Trip 50K: Waukesha run to raise money for veterans organization

Enthusiasts of both Kwik Trip and running can come together for a 50K race this Saturday, June 29.

The inaugural Kwik Trip 50K will take runners around Waukesha with stops at 10 Kwik Trip locations along the way. The event raises money for Band of Runners trail camp, an organization that promotes the benefits of running for veterans and their families.

Anyone is invited to take part in the "just for fun" run. Organizers hope to raise enough money to sponsor 10 veterans at this year's trail camp. Donations can be made online.

The race starts and ends on College Avenue west of Prairie Avenue with the route stretching around the community.