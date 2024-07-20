article

A World War II veteran and lifelong Milwaukeean celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, July 20.

Alfred Stachowiak served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Belgium. After leaving the Army, he worked in Milwaukee and eventually retired in 1989.

Stachowiak celebrated 100 years doing what he loves: bowling. He still plays with the 12-pound ball he's had for 35 years, and said he keeps in shape by playing Wii bowling in his apartment.

"Papa Al," as his family calls him, has eight children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Stachowiak said his secret to a long life include a 7 & 7 highball before dinner, two ripe bananas every week, applesauce, ice cream and walking.