Veterans Park Field of Flags for Memorial Day, volunteers needed

Hundreds of flags fill Veterans Park in Milwaukee ahead of Memorial Day. But organizers need your help placing thousands more.

Each flag represents a Wisconsin service member who died fighting for our country.

Thousands more still need to be placed and that's why organizers need your help.

Volunteers will be at the War Memorial Center at Veterans Park placing flags until late afternoon on Thursday, May 23.

It's a big undertaking, as this year's field of flags will nearly double in size from last year.

Just to put that into perspective, that's more than 27,000 flags representing every Wisconsin solider who died in action since the Civil War.

Organizers hope to have it done by Friday morning before a Memorial Day ceremony that will include a World War II-era flyover and speeches from veterans and Gold Star families.

Organizers welcome you to help them place flags or pay your respects to the thousands of men and women the flags represent.

This tribute will be there for you to do that until the end of the month.

If you would like to learn more and help out, click here.