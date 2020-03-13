Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,The 44-year-old Johnson is the first driver in any NASCAR series to test positive and the news Friday evening cast a shadow over the historic NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader races coming up Saturday and Sunday.
NASCAR's Corey LaJoie to run 'Trump 2020' paint scheme at Brickyard 400
INDIANAPOLIS -- NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will run the No. 32 car with a “Trump 2020” paint scheme during Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Patriots of America, a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, is sponsoring Go Fas Racing’s No. 32 car for nine races through NASCAR’s 2020 season.
North Carolina speedway loses partnerships after owner's 'Bubba rope' post
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised “Bubba Rope” for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series’ only Black driver.
NASCAR releases image of noose found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage after FBI found no criminality
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- NASCAR released on Thursday an image of the noose that was discovered in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage on June 21.
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver Bubba Wallace
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing there will be no charges filed.U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
NASCAR drivers, crews demonstrate extraordinary show of support for racer Bubba Wallace
LINCOLN, Ala. -- NASCAR and its drivers on Monday, June 22 displayed a massive show of support for the lone Black driver in the series, Bubba Wallace -- who races in the #43 car.Before Monday's attempt to get the Geico 500 race in after a rainout on Sunday, fellow drivers lined up and pushed his car to the front of pit road in a show of solidarity at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.
FBI, DoJ investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the discovery of a noose found in the Talladega Superspeedway garage stall of Bubba Wallace and the governor of Alabama condemned the act against NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver.Wallace two weeks ago successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues, though the sanctioning body has not outlined plans on how it will enforce the restriction.
NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage area at Talladega
TALLADEGA, Ala. -- NASCAR released a statement Sunday evening confirming that a noose was found in the garage area of the #43 car at Talladega Superspeedway.The #43 car is driven by Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the Cup Series.
NASCAR Truck Series driver says he’s leaving sport after new Confederate flag policy
NEW YORK -- Ray Ciccarelli, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, announced on social media Wednesday that he plans to quit the sport shortly after the release of new guidelines that include a ban on Confederate flags at races.
NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag at races, tracks
CHARLOTTE -- NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock car events for more than 70 years.The move comes amid social unrest around the globe following the death in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
Keselowski wins 600 to extend Johnson's losing streak
CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski, in a contract year and trying to up his value in free agency, gave Roger Penske a victory on what should have been the most celebrated day in motorsports but was instead just a 6-plus hour NASCAR show.Keselowski extended Jimmie Johnson's losing streak to 102 races by holding off the seven-time NASCAR champion in overtime early Monday to win the Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the NASCAR schedule.It was the first win for Keselowski this season, his first Coca-Cola 600 victory and the first win at this event for Ford since 2002.
Kevin Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing
DARLINGTON, S.C. — This was a 400-mile drive unlike any other in modern day NASCAR.The grandstands were completely empty.
NASCAR makes a comeback on FOX6; drivers to honor health care workers
MILWAUKEE -- Sports is making a comeback with NASCAR returning to the track on Sunday, May 17 -- and you will be able to watch it only on FOX6.
NASCAR to resume season May 17 with 7 races in 10 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organization to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community.NASCAR's revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday races, fulfilling fans longtime plea for midweek events.
Matt Kenseth back to NASCAR as Larson replacement at Ganassi
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson.Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race.
Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work
WELCOME, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.The eBay site for the auction doesn’t list a deadline for bidding on items.Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.
Sports leagues seek return to play but with no guarantees
LOS ANGELES -- With no games being played, recent sports headlines have centered around hopes and dreams — namely, the uncharted path leagues and teams must navigate to return to competition in the wake of the pandemic.Virtually all leagues talk publicly about their desire to return before summer.
NASCAR's Kyle Larson suspended for racial slur in virtual race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.
NASCAR's Joey Logano sets up $1M coronavirus recovery fund
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR star Joey Logano has established a $1 Million COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.The fund is from the Joey Logano Foundation in partnership with Elevation Church.The money will be used to address a variety of needs, including educational equity and access, medical supplies, food distribution, and financial shortages throughout the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area and communities across the United States.
NASCAR, IndyCar both postpone weekend races over virus concerns
ATLANTA -- NASCAR and IndyCar both reversed course Friday and pulled the plug on racing this weekend, with IndyCar suspending its season through the end of April due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.NASCAR only suspended Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.