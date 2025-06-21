Expand / Collapse search

INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix takes over Road America in Elkhart Lake

By
Published  June 21, 2025 7:29am CDT
Auto Racing
FOX6 News Milwaukee
John Ewert, Communications Director of Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc, joined FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead to the INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Sunday, June 22, is race day at Road America in Elkhart Lake.

Some of the top racers from across the country will try to take first place in the XPEL Grand Prix.

FOX6 WakeUp is at the track with a sneak peek.

John Ewert, Communications Director of Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc, joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the information for fans on Saturday and Sunday.

