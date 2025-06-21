INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix takes over Road America in Elkhart Lake

John Ewert, Communications Director of Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc, joined FOX6 WakeUp with a look ahead to the INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix.
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Sunday, June 22, is race day at Road America in Elkhart Lake.
Some of the top racers from across the country will try to take first place in the XPEL Grand Prix.
Related
The INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix is back at Road America, marking one of the track's biggest weekends of the year.
FOX6 WakeUp is at the track with a sneak peek.
John Ewert, Communications Director of Elkhart Lake's Road America, Inc, joined FOX6 WakeUp with all the information for fans on Saturday and Sunday.
.