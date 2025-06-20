INDYCAR at Road America, traditions keep fans coming back

The Brief The INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix is back at Road America this weekend. More than 100,000 people will fill Road America in Elkhart Lake. Big races and traditions keep fans come back each year.



The INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix is back at Road America, marking one of the track's biggest weekends of the year.

Fans head to Elkhart Lake

What they're saying:

The big races and traditions keep fans coming back, and there might not be a better place to get a front-row seat to the action.

"The track as a whole, I feel like it’s kind of like a big festival," said Jackie Kraus of Waukesha. "A lot of food, a lot of drinking, campfire at night. It’s a lot of fun."

INDYCAR at Road America

More than 100,000 people will fill Road America for the XPEL Grand Prix. Kraus has been coming for nearly a decade, and over the years, her enthusiasm for INDYCAR has grown.

"At first I really didn’t care about it, and then start watching it, and you start following people, and it gets interesting," she said. "You get excited for them, and you just get hooked on it."

It's a unique place for fans and drivers.

"I’ve always loved this place because you get the purists here," said driver Will Power. "Drive around the campgrounds and see all the people who have been fans of INDYCAR for years and years."

John McClellan and friends bring special sign to Road America

John McClellan of Mount Horeb and his buddies have been camping along the carousel for 13 years.

"It’s like a familial thing almost," he said. "Every time you come by here, it’s something different. It’s a great experience."

The group has watched all kinds of races, but this year's has a little more meaning as they remember a friend with a sign that always made him laugh.

"When Randy passed away, we knew the sign had to come," said McClellan.

The INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. If you can't watch in person, coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on FOX6.