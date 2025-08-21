Milwaukee Mile ready for IndyCar return after historic flooding

The Brief The Milwaukee Mile is ready for IndyCar’s return two weeks after being submerged by floodwaters. Crews worked around the clock to repaint, repair and prepare the track, which passed inspections. State Fair Park officials say they are focused on hosting a successful Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 this weekend.



Wisconsin State Fair Park employees are used to the need for speed at the Milwaukee Mile, but they've been racing to get the track ready for IndyCar’s return this weekend — just two weeks after historic flooding turned the iconic track into a reservoir.

What we know:

Walking around the infield on Thursday, Aug. 21, there were few signs of the damage left behind by flooding. Under sunny skies in West Allis, the oldest continuously operating speedway in the nation looks as good as new.

Crews have since repainted, replaced signage and prepared the grounds for the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250.

"It’s been a lot. People worked through last weekend, which is tough," said Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Shari Black. "I think people are definitely getting worn out, but they’re putting on a great face because they know how important this race is to us. And they want to make sure that we have a great event."

Two weeks before, the Milwaukee Mile was more reservoir than race track. It took days for the water to move out.

Dig deeper:

Black said inspectors checked the track shortly after the water receded and found no damage. Engineers also confirmed the tunnel under the track remained in good condition.

"I think the speed that the rain came and the amount of time – we just couldn’t take that on here," Black said. "We’re going to have a beautiful weekend, so where else would you want to be?"

IndyCar teams talked off camera with FOX6, who were setting up tents and prepping cars at the track. They said they are happy with how things are looking now, with little evidence of flooding.