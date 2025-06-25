Expand / Collapse search

INDYCAR at Road America; Packers star, drivers share experience

By
Updated  June 26, 2025 10:38am CDT
For a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, the best open-wheel racers in America sped around the track at Road America.

    • The INDYCAR Series took over Road America last weekend.
    • Packers running back Josh Jacobs was in attendance for the high-speed attraction.
    • Drivers discussed the heat, the caution flags and the results.

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - For a couple of hours on Sunday afternoon, the best open-wheel racers in America sped around the track at Road America. But there's a lot more going on than just driving fast when it comes to race day.

The INDYCAR SERIES will be back at Road America next summer. Before that, the whole crew will be at the Milwaukee Mile in August. 

