Packers win, fans give Love passing grade, 'picked him for a reason'

For the first time in more than 30 years, someone not named Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers at quarterback in Week 1.

In Kenosha, about three exits from the state border, there was anxiety and exhilaration from both sides as the Packers faced the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

After the resounding win, it was clear that Jordan Love got a passing grade in Week 1.

Inside The Brat Stop, home to both teams, nothing said rivalry like a little romance.

"Let’s get that last kiss of the year out of the way right now," said David Herbstritt, Bears fan.

All anyone could talk about was Love.

"All I know is Favre and Rodgers, coming over to a new guy, it's kind of difficult going into it," said Nicholas Colton, Packers fan.

"I think he needs some time to get seasoned, but I think he's gonna do fine because he's got spirit," said Rusty Nowak, Packers fan.

"I think we need to manage our expectations," said Stephanie Seligman, Packers fan. "He's not Aaron Rodgers, but he's gonna get there, and he's gonna pass Aaron Rodgers in no time."

Love's play Sunday did all the talking, enough to persuade some Bears fans that he could be the next heir to the throne of great Packers quarterbacks.

"I think the Packers organization knows what they're doing, and they picked him for a reason," said Herbstritt. "He's got some big shoes to fill."

In Week 1, a win on the road in Chicago was all Packers fans could ask for.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers attempts to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"Very happy because we came with Bears fans, and they're really not talking right now, so I'll take it," said Colton.