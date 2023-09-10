Packers visit Bears, Green Bay leads 7-6

Jordan Love gets his opportunity to show he's ready to keep the procession of great Green Bay quarterbacks going. For Justin Fields, it's time to start proving he can become the passer Chicago needs him to be.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

All eyes will be on the QBs when the Packers visit the Bears in a season-opening matchup between the NFL's oldest rivals on Sunday.

The Packers won the coin toss and deferred. The Bears would receive as play began Sunday afternoon in Chicago.

The Packers' defense stopped the Bears on fourth and one, and there was no score after Chicago's first possession.

Jordan Love threw to Romeo Doubs for a Packers touchdown, and the extra point was good. It was 7-0 Packers after Green Bay's opening drive.

The Bears' next possession ended with a 47-yard field goal, making it 7-3 Green Bay.

Jordan Love's second drive was a three-and-out.

The Packers led the Bears 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

A Bears field goal in the second quarter made it 7-6 Packers.