Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes becomes partial owner of Kansas City Royals
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is switching sports -- sort of. The MVP is now a partial owner of the Kansas City Royals MLB team.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
New Packers' WR Funchess says he's opting out of 2020 season
Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, explaining that his family has seen first-hand the impact of COVID-19.
Brett Favre golfs with President Trump in New Jersey
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre hit the links on Saturday, July 25 with a high-profile partner -- President Donald Trump.
Chiefs player Duvernay-Tardif becomes 1st to opt out of 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season on Friday, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping the Kansas City Chiefs defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.Duvernay-Tardif has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason, and has spent this summer working at a clinic in his native Canada.
AP sources: NFL owners offer opt-out guidelines for players concerned about COVID-19
NEW YORK -- NFL training camps are set to open after the league and the players' union reached agreement on several issues, including future salary cap mechanisms and how players can opt out of the upcoming season because of the coronavirus.The NFL Players Association's executive committee and 32 player representatives approved the offers Friday, two people with knowledge of the decisions told The Associated Press.Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offer has not been made public.
Packers named 1 of 3 finalists to host 2024 NFL Draft
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers have been named one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Packers.com.Mark Murphy, the organization's CEO and president, confirmed as such during the annual shareholders meeting -- held virtually on Thursday, July 24.
Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders.
'Confident that we'll get a season:' Packers' president discusses 2020 outlook at virtual shareholder meeting
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers' annual shareholders meeting, like many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, was held virtually on Thursday, July 23.
Report: NFL to require masks for fans attending games
NEW YORK -- If fans are allowed in the stands for the upcoming season, the NFL will require them to wear face coverings, an NFL public relations employee tweeted on Wednesday, July 22.Brian McCarthy, the vice president of communications for the NFL's league office, said the planned policy would take effect for each of the league's 32 teams.
NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games
NEW YORK — The NFL Players Association has agreed to the league's plan to drop all preseason games for the 2020 season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been made public.The union also agreed to an 80-player roster limit for training camp, instead of the usual 90.According to reports, union leadership told players about the preseason agreement during a conference call on Tuesday.The agreement between the union and the league came a day after league proposed scrapping the preseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.The players’ association originally had sought no preseason games and the league had reduced the exhibition schedule to two games.
Packers report record $500M+ in total revenue, expect no more than 10-12K fans at home games
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he expects the team’s home games this season will have no more than 10,000-12,000 fans, if spectators are allowed at all.The Packers had announced two weeks ago that their 81,441-seat Lambeau Field would have a “significantly reduced” capacity this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets
NEW YORK -- The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence.The league has been in talks with individual players and their union since June about somehow honoring such victims.
NFL informs teams training camps will open on time
GREEN BAY -- The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies can report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players can arrive by July 28.Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday.The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols.
TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after 2 years together
LOS ANGELES -- TMZ reports that Danica Patrick has unfollowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Instagram.
Packers training camp practices, Family Night and preseason home games will not include fans
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, July 15 that there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games.“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision.
J.J. Watt could opt out of season if NFL requires players to wear masks: 'You can keep that'
While the NFL and the Players Association continue to figure out the necessary safety protocols for the upcoming season, Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt made it clear this week that he plans to opt out of the season if any of those measures include a face shield.
Packers in search of game day employees, to hold job fair July 15 at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers are continuing to prepare for the upcoming season, and the organization is seeking new team members to be part of the gameday staff, with a walk-in job fair on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.Gameday employees are sought for the guest services and security departments to assist at all Packers home games and events.
Patrick Mahomes' record $503 million contract details revealed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shattered another record on Monday in the form of his 10-year, $503 million contract extension.The $503 million contract is the richest in sports history and marked the first time ever that an NFL player became the world’s highest-paid athlete.
Colin Kaepernick mocked for tweet calling 4th of July 'celebration of white supremacy'
NEW YORK -- Colin Kaepernick was ripped on social media over the weekend over his tweet denouncing the Fourth of July holiday -- which comes about nine years after he was celebrating America's independence.