The Green Bay Packers will look for revenge against the rival Minnesota Vikings when the teams meet for a rematch Sunday night, Dec. 31. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.

The Vikings won 24-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 8. Since that game, the Packers have gone 5-3, while the Vikings have gone 3-4 with a bye week. Both teams are now 7-8 and on the playoff bubble – not mathematically eliminated, but out of the playoff picture heading into the week.

The Packers lead the all-time series 64-57-3 in the regular season – but are 30-31 at Minnesota. The rivals have split the season series in each of the last three seasons.

It marks the first New Year's Eve prime-time game for Green Bay since 2006. It also marks the first time the Packers will have played on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve in the same regular season. The Packers won the first two of those three contests – at Detroit 29-22 and at Carolina 33-30, respectively – this season.

This also marks the second straight season that Green Bay and Minnesota meet in Week 17 of the regular season.