Green Bay Packers lead Lions in Thanksgiving clash

article

The Green Bay Packers are battling the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 23. It's a game you can see only on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, this is the first time Green Bay has played on the holiday since it hosted the Bears in 2015 and the first time at Detroit since 2013.

Thursday is the 22nd meeting between the Packers and Lions on Thanksgiving, the most in the NFL (Lions and Bears is No. 2 with 19 games). The Packers are 14-20-2 overall on Thanksgiving with an 8-12-1 record against the Lions.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

1st quarter

Packers 7, Lions 0 at 12:16: Jordan Love 10-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed. Extra point attempt good.

Packers 7, Lions 6 at 8:30: Jared Goff 7-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta. Extra point attempt missed.

Packers 14, Lions 6 at 3:08: Love 9-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft. Extra point attempt good.

Packers 20, Lions 6 at 2:12: Goff fumbles. Jonathan Owens returns fumble 27 yards for a touchdown. Extra point attempt misses.

2nd quarter

Packers 23, Lions 6 at 5:56: Anders Carlson 43-yard field goal attempt good.

3rd quarter

Packers 23, Lions 12 at 11:54: D.Montgomery rushed to GB End Zone for 6 yards. D.Montgomery for 6 yards, touchdown.

Packers 23, Lions 14 at 11:46: Two-point conversion attempt. D.Montgomery rushed to GB 2 for yards. Two-point attempt successful.

Packers 29, Lions 14 at 3:36: J.Love pass complete to DET 16. Catch made by C.Watson at DET 16. Gain of 16 yards. C.Watson for 16 yards, touchdown. Two-point conversion not successful.

Packers-Lions rivalry

Overall, the Packers lead the regular-season series, 103-76-7 (.573), and have won both postseason contests the two clubs have played. Green Bay's 103 regular-season wins over the Lions are the most it has against any team.

The Lions and Packers share one of the league's streakiest series. One team has swept the season series in six of the last seven years.

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, Green Bay is 9-4 in road division games, a .692 winning percentage that leads the NFC North and is tied for No. 5 in the NFL over that span.