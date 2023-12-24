Packers face Panthers in Christmas Eve matchup, in playoff hunt

article

The Green Bay Packers head to North Carolina Sunday, Dec. 24, for a Christmas Eve showdown against the Carolina Panthers.

After back-to-back losses, the Packers need to win this game and the rest of the regular season games to have a realistic chance of making the post-season. The Packers' record stands at 6-8.

The Panthers sit at the bottom of NFL standings with a 2-12 record, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Packers are 5-4 at Carolina and are looking for their first win as the road team in the series since a 30-23 victory in 2011.

This is also the third straight season and the fourth time in the last five that the Packers will finish the regular season with back-to-back NFC North contests.

They will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a prime-time matchup on New Year's Eve, and then return home to host the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale on either Jan. 6 or 7.

You can watch the game on FOX6.

1st Quarter

7:34: A.Dillon rushed to CAR End Zone for 1 yard. A.Dillon for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN . Extra point good. Packers take lead 7-0 .

5:29: E.Pineiro 52 yard field goal attempt GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Hekker. PENALTY on GB-D.Wyatt, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, declined. Panthers close the gap 7-3.

2nd Quarter

15:00 J.Love rushed to CAR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Love for 1 yards, T OUCHDOWN . Extra point not good. Packers extend lead 13-3.

10:43: I.Smith-Marsette rushed to GB End Zone for 20 yards. I.Smith-Marsette for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN . Extra point good. Panthers close the gap 13-10 .

7:58: A.Carlson 53 yard field goal attempt is GOOD , Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 16-10 .

0:57: J.Love pass complete to CAR 21. Catch made by D.Wicks at CAR 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Wicks for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point good. Packers extend lead 23-10.

3rd Quarter

5:17: C.Hubbard rushed to GB End Zone for 4 yards. C.Hubbard for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point no good. Panthers set score to 23-16.

4th Quarter