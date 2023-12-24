Expand / Collapse search

Packers face Panthers in Christmas Eve matchup, in playoff hunt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Jordan Love looks to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, Nc. - The Green Bay Packers head to North Carolina Sunday, Dec. 24, for a Christmas Eve showdown against the Carolina Panthers.

After back-to-back losses, the Packers need to win this game and the rest of the regular season games to have a realistic chance of making the post-season. The Packers' record stands at 6-8.

The Panthers sit at the bottom of NFL standings with a 2-12 record, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Packers are 5-4 at Carolina and are looking for their first win as the road team in the series since a 30-23 victory in 2011.

This is also the third straight season and the fourth time in the last five that the Packers will finish the regular season with back-to-back NFC North contests.

They will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in a prime-time matchup on New Year's Eve, and then return home to host the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale on either Jan. 6 or 7.

You can watch the game on FOX6.

1st Quarter

  • 7:34: A.Dillon rushed to CAR End Zone for 1 yard. A.Dillon for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point good. Packers take lead 7-0.
  • 5:29: E.Pineiro 52 yard field goal attempt GOOD, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Hekker. PENALTY on GB-D.Wyatt, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, declined. Panthers close the gap 7-3.

2nd Quarter

  • 15:00 J.Love rushed to CAR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Love for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point not good. Packers extend lead 13-3.
  • 10:43: I.Smith-Marsette rushed to GB End Zone for 20 yards. I.Smith-Marsette for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point good. Panthers close the gap 13-10.
  • 7:58: A.Carlson 53 yard field goal attempt is GOOD, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers extend lead 16-10.
  • 0:57: J.Love pass complete to CAR 21. Catch made by D.Wicks at CAR 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Wicks for 21 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point good. Packers extend lead 23-10.

3rd Quarter

  • 5:17: C.Hubbard rushed to GB End Zone for 4 yards. C.Hubbard for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point no good. Panthers set score to 23-16.

4th Quarter

  • 15:00: J.Love pass complete to CAR 5. Catch made by R.Doubs at CAR 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Doubs for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Extra point good. Packers lead 30-16.
  • B.Young pass complete to GB 11. Catch made by D.Chark at GB 11. Gain of 11 yards. D.Chark for 11 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Score 30-22.