Packers, Vikings at Lambeau Field; Minnesota up in second half

Scoring plays

1st quarter

Minnesota's C. Akers rushed to GB End Zone for 6 yards. C. Akers for 6 yards, TOUCHDOWN. G. Joseph extra point is good. Vikings lead, 7-0.

2nd quarter

Minnesota's G. Joseph 25-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A. DePaola, Holder-R. Wright. Vikings lead, 10-0 .

Packers' A. Carlson 30-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M. Orzech, Holder-D. Whelan. Vikings lead, 10-3

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: D.J. Wonnum #98 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter of a game at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Ima Expand

3rd quarter

Minnesota's K. Cousins pass complete to GB 2. Catch made by T. Hockenson at GB 2. Gain of 2 yards. T. Hockenson for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Vikings lead, 17-3.

Minnesota's K. Cousins pass complete to GB 20. Catch made by J. Addison at GB 20. Gain of 20 yards. J. Addison for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Vikings lead, 24-3.

Packers' J. Love pass complete to MIN 1. Catch made by R. Doubs at MIN 1. Gain of 1 yards. R. Doubs for 1 yards, TOUCHDOWN. A. Carlson extra point is good. Vikings lead, 24-10

In Week 9, Lambeau Field will welcome the Los Angeles Rams, marking the first time the Rams have played in Green Bay in three consecutive seasons.