Davante Adams pens thank you to Packers fans

article

Before Davante Adams headed to Las Vegas to join Raider Nation, he wrote a heartfelt thank you on his Instagram to his fans who have cheered for him in the green and gold for eight seasons.

After thanking the Green Bay Packers organization and teammates, he thanked the City of Green Bay and Packers fans, in part: "competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android