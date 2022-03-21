Expand / Collapse search

Davante Adams pens thank you to Packers fans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards after a catch during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-2

Expand

Before Davante Adams headed to Las Vegas to join Raider Nation, he wrote a heartfelt thank you on his Instagram to his fans who have cheered for him in the green and gold for eight seasons.

After thanking the Green Bay Packers organization and teammates, he thanked the City of Green Bay and Packers fans, in part: "competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android