Packers, Lambeau host Cowboys, McCarthy, Dallas leads 28-21

The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 13 as Mike McCarthy makes his return to Titletown.

This initially shaped up as a midseason matchup between two teams with high expectations after reaching the playoffs a year earlier. While the Cowboys (6-2) have held up their end of the bargain, the Packers (3-6) have dropped five straight games for the first time since 2008.

The Packers are dealing with multiple injuries as they attempt to spoil McCarthy’s return on Sunday and boost their fading postseason hopes.

McCarthy took over as Green Bay's coach in 2005 and posted a 125-77-2 record before getting fired late in the 2018 season. He led the Packers to their most recent Super Bowl title, in the 2010 season. A road near Lambeau Field is named Mike McCarthy Way.

The coach got emotional this week while discussing his favorite memories from Green Bay. He noted how special this game will be for his family.

But he also wants to make sure none of those factors affect his team’s focus.

Injured Packers

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He’s one of many Packers unavailable against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) also got hurt in the Lions game and weren’t expected to play. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is on injured reserve. Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) will miss a second straight game.

Injured Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the second straight game the two-time NFL rushing champion is missing due to a knee injury.

This is the first time Elliott has missed consecutive games because of an injury, though he did serve a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations in 2017. Elliott had been listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Other inactive players for Dallas include linebackers Anthony Barr and Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell and defensive end Chauncey Golston. The Cowboys already had ruled Barr (hamstring) out on Friday’s injury report.

Highlights

As play got underway Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, the Packers' defense forced the Cowboys to go 3 and out.

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon got the first snaps for the Packers, as Green Bay committed to the run early.

Packers' WR Christian Watson dropped the ball on his first target.

Mason Crosby's 54-yard field goal attempt was no good, and the Packers came up empty after their opening drive.

The Packers' defense then forced its second 3 and out.

Neither team had scored at the end of the first quarter.

The Cowboys were the first to score a touchdown via CeeDee Lamb, and the Packers' defense gave up a 17-play scoring drive. The score was 7-0 Dallas with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

Soon after this, Aaron Rodgers was sacked and Dallas recovered at the Green Bay 10-yard line with about 8:15 left in the half.

Rudy Ford turned things around for Green Bay with his first interception as a Packers player – in the end zone.

Christian Watson tied the game with a 58-yard catch for the Packers' touchdown. With Crosby's extra point, it was 7-all with just under 5 minutes left to play in the half.

Rudy Ford grabbed his second interception of the game with under 3 minutes remaining in the first half. Coming into Sunday's game, Ford had one career INT.

Aaron Jones ran the ball into the end zone for a Packers' touchdown, putting Green Bay in the lead just before halftime. Crosby's extra point was good, bringing the score to 14-7 Green Bay.

Dallas tied things up before the half with a Dalton Schultz touchdown, making it 14-all at halftime.

In the third quarter, Christian Watson slowed down and missed what would have been a touchdown catch.

Shortly thereafter, Amari Rodgers fumbled the punt return and the Cowboys recovered with great field position.

Dallas capitalized with a Tony Pollard touchdown. The Cowboys took the lead 21-14 with just over 7 minutes left in the third.

The Cowboys scored again with just under 3 minutes left in the third, courtesy CeeDee Lamb, bringing the score to 28-14.

Dallas had a two-touchdown lead at the end of the third quarter.

The Packers cut the Cowboys' lead early in the fourth with a Christian Watson touchdown catch. Mason Crosby's extra point brought the score to 28-21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.