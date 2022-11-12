Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6

article

The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.

It's the first meeting between the Packers and their former head coach, McCarthy, since he took the Cowboys' head job in 2020.

McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV as the Packers' head coach. He led the Packers to 10 playoff wins – the most by a head coach in team history – and a team-record four straight division titles over his 13 seasons in Green Bay.

Head to head, the Packers lead the Cowboys 20-17 in the all-time series – including playoffs – and have one three in a row and eight of the last nine. The teams last clashed in 2019, when the Packers won 34-24 at Dallas.

Famously, the teams squared off in the 1967 NFL Championship, popularly known as the Ice Bowl. Kickoff temperature was recorded as -46 degrees with wind chill – the coldest game in league history. By comparison, this Sunday's kickoff is forecasted at a balmy 28 degrees with wind chill.

The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight games, while the Cowboys (6-2) are winners of their last two.