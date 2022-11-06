Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'

The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year starter.

"It’s like, you lost to the Lions," said Jeff Voss.

Packers fans felt defeated after Sunday's loss to the Lions.

"Might be kind of a wakeup call to the whole team to say, ‘It’s a down year,’" said Voss.

The banged-up Packers took more hits Sunday: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concussion) were injured during the game. Starting LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) was inactive for Sunday's game.

"You have a lot of people getting injured," said Lauren Singer. "You have a lot of people who just can’t get their hands on the ball."

Voss and Singer, two long-time green and gold fans, discussed what they think the team is missing.

"You don’t know what to put your finger on," said Voss. "It’s just a whole complex type thing, that the whole thing with the Packers, it just all came together at one time."

When it comes to the playoffs, it depends who you ask, but Voss said he doesn't see it happening this year.

"You always got to be hopeful and root for the team," said Voss. "Realistically, no. I really don’t think they are going to be a playoff team."

A losing team isn't something Singer is used to, either.

"We’re used to having the Packers be awesome and, you know, Super Bowl-worthy and contending, so it’s just a bit of change for us."

Despite the hard season, she said she's sticking by the Packers, even if seems like a Hail Mary.

"There’s always a silver lining, right?" said Singer. "You just have to look for it."