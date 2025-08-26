Packers release initial 53-man roster; here's who made the final cut

article

The Brief The Packers released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 26. There could be changes before the team hosts the Detroit Lions in Week 1.



The Green Bay Packers slashed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Packers 53-man roster

What we know:

While there could be changes before the team hosts the Detroit Lions in Week 1, here's who made the final cut out of training camp.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Malik Willis

Running backs: Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks

Wide receivers: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Malik Heath, Savion Williams

Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, John FitzPatrick, Ben Sims

Offensive linemen: Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Banks, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Darian Kinnard, Donovan Jennings

Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell

Defensive tackles: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse

Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper

Cornerbacks: Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Bo Melton, Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo

Specialists: Brandon McManus (K), Daniel Whelan (P), Matt Orzech (LS)

The team also issued injury designations for several players:

Injured reserve: Omar Brown (S)

Injured reserve (designated for return): MarShawn Lloyd (RB), Jacob Monk (OL)

Physically unable to perform: Christian Watson (WR), John Williams (OL), Collin Oliver (DE)

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Who did the Packers cut?

What we know:

The Packers released 32 players to reach the 53-man limit.

Among those cut were wide receiver Mecole Hardman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay signed both veterans this offseason.

Related article

Linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Corey Ballentine were also among the players released. Both defenders previously played in Green Bay and were brought back for possible second stints.

Offense: Sean Clifford (QB), Taylor Elgersma (QB), Israel Abanikanda (RB), Amar Johnson (RB), Tyrion Davis-Price (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Julian Hicks (WR), Cornelius Johnson (WR), Will Sheppard (WR), Isaiah Neyor (WR), Messiah Swinson (TE), Johnny Lumpkin (TE), Kadeem Telfort (OL), Trey Hill (OL), Lecitus Smith (OL), Tyler Cooper (OL), JJ Lippe (OL), Brant Banks (OL)

Defense: Aaron Mosby (DE), Deslin Alexandre (DE), James Ester (DT), Devonte O'Malley (DT), Kristian Welch (LB), Isaiah Simmons (LB), Jamon Johnson (LB), Jared Bartlett (LB), Kalen King (CB), Corey Ballentine (CB), Tyron Herring (CB), Johnathan Baldwin (S), Jaylin Simpson (S)

Special Teams: Mark McNamee (K)

Green Bay may be able to return some of those players to the practice squad if they clear waivers.