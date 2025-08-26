Packers release initial 53-man roster; here's who made the final cut
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers slashed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
Packers 53-man roster
What we know:
While there could be changes before the team hosts the Detroit Lions in Week 1, here's who made the final cut out of training camp.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
- Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Malik Willis
- Running backs: Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks
- Wide receivers: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Malik Heath, Savion Williams
- Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, John FitzPatrick, Ben Sims
- Offensive linemen: Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Banks, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan, Anthony Belton, Darian Kinnard, Donovan Jennings
- Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell
- Defensive tackles: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse
- Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie, Ty'Ron Hopper
- Cornerbacks: Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Bo Melton, Kamal Hadden, Micah Robinson
- Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo
- Specialists: Brandon McManus (K), Daniel Whelan (P), Matt Orzech (LS)
The team also issued injury designations for several players:
- Injured reserve: Omar Brown (S)
- Injured reserve (designated for return): MarShawn Lloyd (RB), Jacob Monk (OL)
- Physically unable to perform: Christian Watson (WR), John Williams (OL), Collin Oliver (DE)
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Who did the Packers cut?
What we know:
The Packers released 32 players to reach the 53-man limit.
Among those cut were wide receiver Mecole Hardman, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, and linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay signed both veterans this offseason.
Linebacker Kristian Welch and cornerback Corey Ballentine were also among the players released. Both defenders previously played in Green Bay and were brought back for possible second stints.
- Offense: Sean Clifford (QB), Taylor Elgersma (QB), Israel Abanikanda (RB), Amar Johnson (RB), Tyrion Davis-Price (RB), Mecole Hardman (WR), Julian Hicks (WR), Cornelius Johnson (WR), Will Sheppard (WR), Isaiah Neyor (WR), Messiah Swinson (TE), Johnny Lumpkin (TE), Kadeem Telfort (OL), Trey Hill (OL), Lecitus Smith (OL), Tyler Cooper (OL), JJ Lippe (OL), Brant Banks (OL)
- Defense: Aaron Mosby (DE), Deslin Alexandre (DE), James Ester (DT), Devonte O'Malley (DT), Kristian Welch (LB), Isaiah Simmons (LB), Jamon Johnson (LB), Jared Bartlett (LB), Kalen King (CB), Corey Ballentine (CB), Tyron Herring (CB), Johnathan Baldwin (S), Jaylin Simpson (S)
- Special Teams: Mark McNamee (K)
Green Bay may be able to return some of those players to the practice squad if they clear waivers.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Green Bay Packers for this story.