NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it was a one-year deal; Simmons was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft.



The Green Bay Packers signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday.

Simmons will wear No. 28 for the Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it was a one-year deal; details of the contract were not released.

Simmons was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. Headed into his sixth year out of Clemson, the 6-foot-4 linebacker has also logged significant playing time at safety during his career.

Simmons has played in 84 games, starting 42, with the Cardinals and New York Giants. He has tallied 308 total tackles, 21 passes defensed, 15 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, eight-and-a-half sacks, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

As a special teams player, Simmons registered a blocked field goal, 15 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Packers released defensive lineman Leonard Payne on Monday.