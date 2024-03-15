Packers re-sign AJ Dillon, Keisean Nixon

article

The Green Bay Packers re-signed running back AJ Dillon and kick returner Keisean Nixon, the team announced Friday.

Dillon, who the Packers drafted in 2020, has played in 60 games with 11 starts for Green Bay during the regular season. He has career totals of 2,428 yards on 597 carries with 16 touchdowns, along with 86 catches for 763 yards and two scores.

In three playoff games, Dillon recorded 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown – plus a 13-yard catch.

Nixon played three seasons for the Raiders before joining the Packers two seasons ago. In his career, the defensive back has appeared in 74 regular-season games with 19 starts – excelling as a kick returner.

In each of his two seasons with the Packers thus far, Nixon was named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro kick returner. He became the fourth kick returner to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons, and was the first Green Bay returner to earn an All-Pro nod since the honor was added in 1976.

On defense, Nixon has career marks of 116 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed and a force fumble. He added another 25 tackles on special teams.