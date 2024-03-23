Packers re-sign linebacker Eric Wilson

article

The Green Bay Packers have boosted their special teams by re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson.

Wilson, 29, had 13 special-teams tackles in 2022 and 11 more last year to lead the Packers in each of those seasons. He also had 24 tackles on defense last season.

He made a critical fumble recovery at the end of teammate Keisean Nixon’s 73-yard punt return during the Packers’ 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.

Wilson previously played for the Minnesota Vikings (2017-20), Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and Houston Texans (2021). The Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati.

The Packers signed him off the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad in October 2022.