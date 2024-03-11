Expand / Collapse search

Aaron Jones released by Packers; running back is now free agent

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs during an NFC divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ryan K

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - After reaching agreement with free-agent running back Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers informed Aaron Jones that he is being released, according a report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter

Jones will now be a free agent.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

According Jones' bio on the Packers website, he played seven seasons with the Packers. Jones had three seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing (2022, 2020, 2019). In 2023, he had 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards – and an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Related

Packers to sign Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders running back: NFL on X
article

Packers to sign Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders running back: NFL on X

The NFL posted on X on Monday, March 11 that the Green Bay Packers plan to sign running back Josh Jacobs.

This is a developing story.