Aaron Jones released by Packers; running back is now free agent

article

After reaching agreement with free-agent running back Josh Jacobs, the Green Bay Packers informed Aaron Jones that he is being released, according a report from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Jones will now be a free agent.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

According Jones' bio on the Packers website, he played seven seasons with the Packers. Jones had three seasons with more than 1,000 yards rushing (2022, 2020, 2019). In 2023, he had 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards – and an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Related article

This is a developing story.