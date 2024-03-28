Packers sign kicker Greg Joseph

article

The Green Bay Packers have signed kicker Greg Joseph, the team announced on Thursday.

Joseph, 29, has spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In his career, Joseph has played in 67 regular season games – connecting on 100 of 121 field goals (82.6%) with a long of 61 yards.

In four playoff games, Joseph has made every field goal and extra point try.

The kicker was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 out of Florida Atlantic University. He was released after training camp and went on to spend time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Vikings.

Joseph gets to compete with Carlson, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick from Auburn.

Carlson made 81.8% (27 of 33) of his field-goal attempts during the regular season, but was just 4 of 8 from 40 to 49 yards and 3 of 5 from at least 50 yards. He also was 34 of 39 on extra-point attempts.

Carlson missed an extra-point attempt in the Packers’ 48-32 wild-card playoff victory at Dallas and missed a 41-yard field goal in their 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.

The Packers also have signed kicker Jack Podlesny since the end of their season. Podlesny played college football at Georgia and hasn't appeared in an NFL game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.