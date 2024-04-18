Expand / Collapse search

Packers sign tackle Andre Dillard, former first-round draft pick

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 18, 2024 3:11pm CDT
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Andre Dillard (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers signed offensive tackle Andre Dillard, the team announced on Thursday.

Headed into his sixth season out of Washington State, Dillard was originally drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He started 10 games for the Tennessee Titans last season after a four-year stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted him.

In his five NFL seasons to date, Dillard has started 19 of the 59 regular-season games he has played in. That included a career high 16 games played for Tennessee last season. He has also played in five playoff games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Featured

Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; teams meet on Sept. 6, 2024
article

Packers, Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil; teams meet on Sept. 6, 2024

The NFL announced the first-ever regular season game in Brazil is set for Friday, Sept. 6 – and will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers said Dillard will wear No. 73. 

Dillard's signing is the latest in what has been a headline-making offseason for Green Bay. At the onset of free agency, the Packers released veteran offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones

The Packers also signed free agent running back Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing in 2022, to lead the backfield. Kicker Greg Joseph signed as a free agent as well.