David Bakhtiari says goodbye to Green Bay; thanks team, fans

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari posted a farewell message to his social media on Monday, March 11, thanking family, friends, teammates, and staff for his time in Green Bay.

There has been no official word from the Green Bay Packers organization yet, but FOX Sports is reporting that the team has released him.

David Bakhtiari played with the Green Bay Packers for 11 seasons.

According to the official Packers website, he earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in 2020 as he became the only tackle in the league to earn first-team or second-team recognition each season from 2016 to 2020.

In 2013, he became the first rookie to start every game at LT for Green Bay since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

He has started all 130 regular-season games he has appeared in at LT since entering the league in 2013.

A lot of emotion in this. I just want to say THANK YOU Green Bay. Thank you for the last 11 years. It’s been a hell of a run. I always wanted to raise a Lombardi on Lombardi avenue, but I will never complain. I gave it my all. I always gave it my best no matter the circumstance and to me, that truly was enough. My 32 year old self is so damn proud of that 21 year old with no facial hair, bushy tail kid that just wanted to do his best. I’m so proud of you. For whatever happens next, I look forward to it. To the city and fans all across the world, I just want to say thank you. To the entire organization, Thank you. To entire coaching staffs, Thank you. To the entire support staff, Thank you. To my wife and daughter (Frankie and Felix): I hope you are proud. To my family (Debbie, Karl, Eric, Andrew, and Danielle): I hope I represented our name with pride these past 11 years in Green Bay. I cannot thank everyone, so I hope this post will suffice. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile, because it happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.