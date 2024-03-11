David Bakhtiari says goodbye to Green Bay; thanks team, fans

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
According to the official Packers website, he earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in 2020 as he became the only tackle in the league to earn first-team or second-team recognition each season from 2016 to 2020.
In 2013, he became the first rookie to start every game at LT for Green Bay since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.
He has started all 130 regular-season games he has appeared in at LT since entering the league in 2013.
