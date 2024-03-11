Expand / Collapse search

David Bakhtiari says goodbye to Green Bay; thanks team, fans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bear at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari posted a farewell message to his social media on Monday, March 11, thanking family, friends, teammates, and staff for his time in Green Bay.

There has been no official word from the Green Bay Packers organization yet, but FOX Sports is reporting that the team has released him.

David Bakhtiari played with the Green Bay Packers for 11 seasons.

According to the official Packers website, he earned first-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in 2020 as he became the only tackle in the league to earn first-team or second-team recognition each season from 2016 to 2020.

In 2013, he became the first rookie to start every game at LT for Green Bay since the league went to a 16-game schedule in 1978.

He has started all 130 regular-season games he has appeared in at LT since entering the league in 2013.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.