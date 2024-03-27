Brewers opening day postponed, New York weather forecast to blame

article

Opening day for the Milwaukee Brewers, originally scheduled for Thursday in New York against the Mets, has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

The team announced it will now open the season at Citi Field on Friday, March 29, with the first pitch slated for 12:40 p.m. instead. The series will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The Brewers' home opener remains set for Tuesday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins. That game is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m.

At American Family Field, groundskeepers have been working since Christmas to make sure the field is ready. That included installation of "synthetic stitching" in the grass, which Ryan Woodley, the club's senior director of grounds, said is the first of its kind in baseball.

Fans will also see a massive upgrade in center field when they enter the ballpark this season. A new LED video board – more than twice the size of the previous scoreboard – was installed during the offseason.

