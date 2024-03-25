Brewers new American Family Field scoreboard; 12K+ square feet of display

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener is set for Tuesday, April 2 – and fans will notice a massive upgrade to center field; a feature so big you cannot possibly miss it.

"This new center field display is 12,077 square feet," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President of Business Operations.

The team's new scoreboard is an LED experience. It is more than twice the size of the previous scoreboard – with higher resolution.

"We’re able to do a full display for highlights, crowd prompts, hopefully wins and other things," Schlesinger said. "Not only is the board larger but the experience and the visual experience will be really impactful and allows us to do creative things."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The off-season cost is about $14 million. It features the main center field upgraded display, a right field display, and LED display system throughout the park.

Schlesinger said the construction started immediately after last season ended.

Off the field and into the Brewers Team Store, fans will notice upgrades as well.

"We wanted to update with new state-of-the-art technology equipment that allows us to showcase the content that is being played on the scoreboard into our stores," said Shaun Marefka, Brewers Retail Merchandise and Operations Senior Director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The layout of the store is also different. In the back, the store expanded into what used to be a concession stand. The goal is to make checkout lines move faster.

Related article

"Will allow fans to shop comfortably in the store and wait minimally in line while checking out with their product," Marefka said.