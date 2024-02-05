Brewers parking system; license plate recognition tech put into play
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Feb. 5 a new parking system that utilizes license plate recognition technology. Officials say it is expected to provide seamless entry into American Family Field parking lots.
A news release says the Brewers will partner with Interstate Parking Company to implement the license plate recognition technology.
Officials say the Milwaukee Brewers will be the first professional sports organization in the United States to implement this technology to this scale. It will debut at the Brewers 2024 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 2 – when the Crew takes on the Minnesota Twins.
How it works
Once parked in the American Family Field parking lots, fans with prepaid digital parking will activate their parking session by simply typing in their license plate on the MLB Ballpark App. Fans purchasing day-of parking will scan a QR code posted on signs in the lot, enter their license plate and payment information. This expedited process will help alleviate backups that often occur during peak entry times. Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist with traffic flow and help fans with the new process.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Fans will access American Family Field parking lots as usual. All entries remain the same with one additional entrance for Season Seat Holders and Suiteholders who have Gold parking, which can be accessed by entering from Brewers Boulevard. American Family Field parking lot times have not changed and typically open three hours before the first pitch (subject to change). For Monday – Thursday games that start at 6:15 p.m. or 6:40 p.m., parking lots open two and a half hours before the first pitch.
Parking prices remain the same as 2023. More information on the new process can be found at brewers.com/Parking.
More details
- Two options for parking at American Family Field: Pre-paid or day-of. Fans are strongly encouraged to pre-pay for parking to secure a parking spot at a lower cost than day-of parking rates.
- Pre-paid parking passes will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark app where fans will go to activate their pre-paid parking by simply typing in their license plate.
- Day of game parking purchases can be made by scanning the unique QR code posted on signs in each lot, type in their license plate and then pay via Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit card. If a fan is unable to scan a QR code, parking ambassadors will be available onsite to assist or fans can visit a pay station at the ballpark.
- Fans will enter American Family Field parking lots as usual; all entries remain the same with one additional entrance for Season Seat Holders and Suiteholders who have Gold parking, accessed by entering from Brewers Boulevard. Parking attendants will be onsite to direct people to specific lots. There will no longer be cashiers to take payment or scan a prepaid pass.
- Fans must purchase day of parking or activate their pre-paid parking session before entering the ballpark to avoid receiving a parking violation.
- Price rates for 2024 remain the same as last season.
- The new parking process does not impact tailgating in the parking lots. Visit brewers.com/Tailgating for information on tailgating at American Family Field.