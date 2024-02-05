Brewers parking system; license plate recognition tech put into play

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, Feb. 5 a new parking system that utilizes license plate recognition technology. Officials say it is expected to provide seamless entry into American Family Field parking lots.

A news release says the Brewers will partner with Interstate Parking Company to implement the license plate recognition technology.

Officials say the Milwaukee Brewers will be the first professional sports organization in the United States to implement this technology to this scale. It will debut at the Brewers 2024 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 2 – when the Crew takes on the Minnesota Twins.

How it works

Once parked in the American Family Field parking lots, fans with prepaid digital parking will activate their parking session by simply typing in their license plate on the MLB Ballpark App. Fans purchasing day-of parking will scan a QR code posted on signs in the lot, enter their license plate and payment information. This expedited process will help alleviate backups that often occur during peak entry times. Parking ambassadors will be onsite to assist with traffic flow and help fans with the new process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fans will access American Family Field parking lots as usual. All entries remain the same with one additional entrance for Season Seat Holders and Suiteholders who have Gold parking, which can be accessed by entering from Brewers Boulevard. American Family Field parking lot times have not changed and typically open three hours before the first pitch (subject to change). For Monday – Thursday games that start at 6:15 p.m. or 6:40 p.m., parking lots open two and a half hours before the first pitch.

Parking prices remain the same as 2023. More information on the new process can be found at brewers.com/Parking.

More details