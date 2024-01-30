American Family Field upgrades; Brewers share what's new for 2024

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday announced enhancements at American Family Field for the 2024 season.

The most noticeable upgrade this season, the team said, will be brand new scoreboards and LED digital displays behind home plate and along the baselines. The centerpiece of the installation is the new LED digital display overlooking center field – measuring 12,077 square feet.

The main display will be among the largest scoreboards in Major League Baseball, the team said, and boasts edge-to-edge coverage. It is more than twice the size of the current display, which is 5,940 square feet.

Fans will also see a brand new 2,840-square-foot LED scoreboard over right field. The increased pixel resolution of both scoreboards, the team said, creates "high-impact digital media canvases capable of detailed player statistics and game highlights, promotional features and much more."

The Brewers have also partnered with ANC to oversee the enhancement of existing digital and static stadium signage, the installation of new LED signage and the integration of a new broadcast control room.

Brewers Team Store, American Family Field

"With the advancements in technology since we last installed a new board, the new displays are a game-changer," Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, said in a news release. "The boards will offer greater visibility from all areas of American Family Field, significantly better picture quality and facilitate enhanced in-game content."

Working with 3rd Street Market Hall, the Brewers have created the "3rd Street Market Hall Annex." It will be located on the right field loge level and feature four local vendors: Kompali Tacos, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, KAWA and Anytime Arepa. In addition to the food offerings, the team said the space has been redesigned and reconfigured as a gathering spot to welcome fans with a gaming area for kids both young and old.

"We are continually looking for ways to create the best experience for our fans. With the addition of the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex to American Family Field, fans will be able to enjoy local vendors with the atmosphere of the popular Milwaukee food hall location," said Schlesinger.

The Brewers Team Store in left field was also expanded and reconfigured. The team said it adds increased selection in all retail categories, including a customization corner, more space for improved game day shopping and a streamlined check-out process in a newly added register room.