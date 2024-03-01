Brewers, Kwik Trip free ticket partnership; here's how it works

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a partnership with Kwik Trip on Friday where fans can score free tickets. Here's how it works.

Fans can begin earning Kwik Trip rewards points at any location across Wisconsin with their Kwik Rewards account by entering their phone number, scanning their app or swiping their Kwik Rewards card while making qualified purchases. Kwik Rewards users will earn one point for every dollar spent throughout the season. Once a fan accumulates 200 points, they earn one terrace infield or terrace outfield ticket to a select 2024 Brewers home game, with the ability to redeem up to six tickets in one transaction or upgrade their seat location.

With more than 50 eligible game dates, the Brewers said fans have the option to pick from games that include marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and World Series Champion Texas Rangers. Fans also have the ability to upgrade their seat – applying the credit of the terrace level ticket to another location throughout the ballpark.

The Brewers and Kwik Trip also partnered for a fan giveaway on Saturday, April 27; when the Brewers face the New York Yankees, the first 30,000 ticketed fans through the gate will get a "City Connect" tumblr with a coupon for a free drink refill.

Additional details about the ticket offer can be found on the Brewers' website.