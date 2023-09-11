Milwaukee's Jack's American Pub bets on Jets, Rodgers loss

Milwaukee's Jack's American Pub offered to pay the drink tabs of nearly all its customers if the New York Jets lost Monday night, Sept. 11 vs. the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers left the game just four minutes in with an ankle injury.

On Monday night in Milwaukee, revenge was a drink (or a few) best served cold.

"The relationship ended, and it was toxic," said Gretchen Turner. "It needed to end, but I'm curious to see how he's gonna do, how he's gonna perform."

There wasn't a table or a barstool without a tab inside Jack's American Pub.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during to a game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rodgers was later carted off for an apparent injury (Photo by Michael Expand

"It blew up faster than any of us could have imagined," said Ryan Cooke.

Management wouldn't have had it any other way.

"A lot of people are thinking that, 'Oh, they're just bitter that Rodgers left,'" said Cooke. "No. We're just capitalizing on a market."

They offered to pay the drink tabs of their customers with conditions: For every game the Jets lose when Aaron Rodgers starts at quarterback.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don't wish any hate upon him, but I definitely wouldn't be disappointed if he lost," said Turner.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets sits down after an apparent injury after getting sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/ Expand

"Thank God he was able to start," said Berk Dogan. "Unfortunate injury, but you're playing a powerhouse like the Bills. It's almost a guaranteed free tab, so why would you not be here?"

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

A bet is a bet, so Bills fans, for the night, took advantage the best way they could, with cheers for beers, even on a weeknight.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Oh yeah, tear it up," said John Borkowski. "We don't have to work until 11."