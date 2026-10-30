Milwaukee bars ready for crowd surge after Brewers parade

The Brief Thousands of fans keep the party alive across Milwaukee following the Brewers parade. The Milwaukee Police Department estimates three quarters of a million fans attended the downtown parade and rally Friday morning. Bars prepare for celebration through Halloween weekend.



After the Milwaukee Brewers parade of champions came the cleanup. But thousands of fans are keeping the party alive right through this Halloween weekend.

"It was a great celebration. It brought so many people together. I think that was one of the best things to see," said Asti Martin.

Big parade turnout

By the numbers:

The Milwaukee Police Department estimates three-quarters of a million fans packed in for the parade and rally.

"Excited to be with the city and celebrate with everybody was a lot of fun baseball throughout the week so it's good to see," said Javier Barajas.

Following the parade, the Department of Public Works wasted no time getting to work. Crews worked on getting things cleaned up just in time for a busy weekend.

"It's Wisconsin tradition We got to keep the party going," Martin said.

What's next:

"It's the beginning of Halloween weekend. You know, we got to bar hop all night," said Kenny Semelsberger.

Bars, like Who's On Third, are ready.

"We've gone through just an insane amount of beer and insane amount of bottles", said Bailee Gustafson, general manager of Who's On Third. "We've made it work."

The work has been long and hard throughout the World Series, then the parade, and now on Halloween weekend.

"We're still busy, but I think the excitement is just, everybody's going to be celebrating for like days. The celebration is not over," Gustafson said.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.