MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Tampa Rays to win the 2026 World Series, the first time the franchise has won Major League Baseball's highest title. FOX6 News caught up with several of the team's notable figures to hear more about the historic win!
Jacob Misiorowski
Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski on winning the team's first World Series title.
Sal Frelick
Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee Brewers spoke with reporters after World Series title win on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Aaron Ashby
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby spoke with Fox6 after the franchise won its first World Series on Oct. 28.
Brandon Woodruff
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff and his wife, Jonie Woodruff, speak with FOX6 after the team's first World Series win.
Mark Attanasio
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio reacts to the team finally taking home the franchise's first World Series title.
DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall speaks with Fox6 about the team's historic World Series victory.
DL Hall speaks on what it meant to win the first World Series in Milwaukee Brewers history
Chad Patrick
Brewers' Chad Patrick shows his love for Milwaukee after the team's first World Series win.
Cooper Pratt
Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt on winning the World Series after only just being promoted to the big leagues a few months ago.
Rick Schlesinger
Brewers Business Operations President Rick Schlesinger spoke with FOX6 after the team's first title win.
The Source: FOX6 News was in Tampa Bay and interviewed the members of the Brewers profiled in this story.