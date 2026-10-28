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World Series: Brewers beat Rays, team reacts to historic win

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
World Series
Updated October 28, 2026 11:34 PM CDT Published October 28, 2026 11:34 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series.
    • It's the first time the Brewers have won the championship in franchise history.
    • FOX6 News was in St. Petersburg to hear the team's reaction.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Tampa Rays to win the 2026 World Series, the first time the franchise has won Major League Baseball's highest title. FOX6 News caught up with several of the team's notable figures to hear more about the historic win!

Jacob Misiorowski

Jacob Misiorowski reacts to World Series victory
Jacob Misiorowski reacts to World Series victory

Jacob Misiorowski reacts to World Series victory

Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski on winning the team's first World Series title.

Sal Frelick

World Series: Brewers' Sal Frelick speaks after title win
World Series: Brewers' Sal Frelick speaks after title win

World Series: Brewers' Sal Frelick speaks after title win

Sal Frelick of the Milwaukee Brewers spoke with reporters after World Series title win on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Aaron Ashby

Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby reacts to World Series win
Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby reacts to World Series win

Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby reacts to World Series win

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby spoke with Fox6 after the franchise won its first World Series on Oct. 28.

Brandon Woodruff

World Series: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff speaks with FOX6 after title win
World Series: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff speaks with FOX6 after title win

World Series: Brewers' Brandon Woodruff speaks with FOX6 after title win

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff and his wife, Jonie Woodruff, speak with FOX6 after the team's first World Series win.

Mark Attanasio

World Series: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio on the team's first title
World Series: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio on the team's first title

World Series: Brewers owner Mark Attanasio on the team's first title

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio reacts to the team finally taking home the franchise's first World Series title.

DL Hall

DL Hall on Brewers' World Series Win
DL Hall on Brewers' World Series Win

DL Hall on Brewers' World Series Win

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher DL Hall speaks with Fox6 about the team's historic World Series victory.

World Series: DL Hall on winning the Brewers' first title
World Series: DL Hall on winning the Brewers' first title

World Series: DL Hall on winning the Brewers' first title

DL Hall speaks on what it meant to win the first World Series in Milwaukee Brewers history

Chad Patrick

World Series: Chat Patrick speaks with FOX6 after title win
World Series: Chat Patrick speaks with FOX6 after title win

World Series: Chat Patrick speaks with FOX6 after title win

Brewers' Chad Patrick shows his love for Milwaukee after the team's first World Series win.

Cooper Pratt

World Series: Cooper Pratt on winning the World Series in his rookie year
World Series: Cooper Pratt on winning the World Series in his rookie year

World Series: Cooper Pratt on winning the World Series in his rookie year

Brewers rookie Cooper Pratt on winning the World Series after only just being promoted to the big leagues a few months ago.

Rick Schlesinger

World Series: Brewers' Rick Schlesinger speaks with FOX6 after title win
World Series: Brewers' Rick Schlesinger speaks with FOX6 after title win

World Series: Brewers' Rick Schlesinger speaks with FOX6 after title win

Brewers Business Operations President Rick Schlesinger spoke with FOX6 after the team's first title win. 

The Source: FOX6 News was in Tampa Bay and interviewed the members of the Brewers profiled in this story.

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