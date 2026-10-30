Brewers World Series parade, rally attendance estimated at 750K+
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers World Series championship parade and rally drew more than three-quarters of a million people to Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 30.
How many people were at Brewers' parade, rally?
By the numbers:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it's estimated that more than 750,000 people attended either the parade along the city's streets or the rally at Henry Maier Festival Park. That's nearly one-and-a-half times the population of Milwaukee itself and nearly 13% of the population of the entire state of Wisconsin.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
MPD said preliminary research shows it may have been the largest crowd for a single-day event in state history. The NFL Draft in Green Bay last year drew approximately 600,000 people over three days.
Big picture view:
Last year's World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, drew around 250,000 fans to their celebration. Los Angeles' population is roughly 6.7 times that of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee population
Local perspective:
For context, here's how many people live in some communities across Wisconsin – rounded to the nearest 5,000:
- Milwaukee: 560,000
- Madison: 285,000
- Green Bay: 105,000
- Kenosha: 100,000
- Racine: 75,000
- Waukesha: 70,000
- Wisconsin: 5.9 million
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
- Brewers World Series parade, rally drew 750K+ people, Milwaukee police say
- How much beer was drank at the Brewers Championship Rally?
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series parade
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series rally
- PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department and U.S. Census data.