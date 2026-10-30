The Brief The Brewers World Series championship parade and rally drew more than 750,000 people. The Milwaukee Police Department said it may be the largest single-day event in state history. Milwaukee's population is roughly 560,000. Wisconsin's is roughly 5.9 million.



The Brewers World Series championship parade and rally drew more than three-quarters of a million people to Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 30.

How many people were at Brewers' parade, rally?

By the numbers:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, it's estimated that more than 750,000 people attended either the parade along the city's streets or the rally at Henry Maier Festival Park. That's nearly one-and-a-half times the population of Milwaukee itself and nearly 13% of the population of the entire state of Wisconsin.

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MPD said preliminary research shows it may have been the largest crowd for a single-day event in state history. The NFL Draft in Green Bay last year drew approximately 600,000 people over three days.

Big picture view:

Last year's World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, drew around 250,000 fans to their celebration. Los Angeles' population is roughly 6.7 times that of Milwaukee.

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Milwaukee population

Local perspective:

For context, here's how many people live in some communities across Wisconsin – rounded to the nearest 5,000:

Milwaukee: 560,000

Madison: 285,000

Green Bay: 105,000

Kenosha: 100,000

Racine: 75,000

Waukesha: 70,000

Wisconsin: 5.9 million

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!