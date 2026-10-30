PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated their World Series championship with a parade and rally, creating countless memories for hundreds of thousands of people. Here's a look at some of the celebration's best moments.
PHOTO GALLERY: Brewers parade, rally
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with fans during the 2026 World Series Milwaukee Brewers Victory Parade on October 30, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
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The Source: This story was written using information from a FOX6 interview. It was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.