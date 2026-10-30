MILWAUKEE - The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade from the heart of downtown Milwaukee to the lakefront. Enjoy some special moments from FOX6's coverage below!
Interviews with Brewers
What they're saying:
FOX6 interviewed Sal Frelick, Aaron Ashby, Brandon Woodruff, Pat Murphy and William Contreras during the parade.
Some of the Milwaukee Brewers hopped off their buses during the Championship Parade to mingle with the fans, and share a look at the World Series trophy.
Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff holds trophy and speaks with FOX6 during celebration parade.
FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith got a brief moment to talk one-on-one with Brewers Manager Pat Murphy during the Championship Parade.
Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras basked in the glow of the World Series title during the Championship Parade.
1982 Brewers soak up moment
The backstory:
The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day. Watch FOX6's interviews with Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Rollie Fingers.
Milwaukee Brewers Legend Robin Yount spoke with FOX6's Bryan Polcyn about what the World Series championship team means to the community, to fans.
Milwaukee Brewers Legend Paul Molitor talked at length about the 2026 version of the Crew, and what it means to the city and all of Wisconsin.
FOX6 News caught up with 1982 Brewers catcher Ted Simmons who talked eloquently about what the 2026 team has done for the 1982 team -- as well as the all of Wisconsin.
Milwaukee Brewers legend Rollie Fingers joined in the Championship Parade -- and shared his thoughts on all that he was seeing in the city.
Brewers players celebrate with fans
Local perspective:
The spirit of Mlwaukee and Wisconsin was on full display throughout the parade. Catch some special moments with fans.
The Milwaukee Brewers showered fans in champagne in the Championship Parade that wound it's way through the heart of the city.
The Milwaukee Brewers buses in the Championship Parade stopped by the Bob Uecker mural in downtown Milwaukee, to reflect, celebrate with fans, and tip back a Miller Lite.
Fans celebrating the Brewers' title win were joined by the Brewers players themselves on the streets of Milwaukee in front of the Bob Uecker mural.
Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy got a massive salute from fans as he rode by in the back of pickup truck.
The Milwaukee Brewers were passing out all kinds of shirts, baseballs and even bottles of wine during the Championship Parade riding through the downtown area.
Some of the Milwaukee Brewers got out of their buses during the Championship Parade to interact with fans. Garrett Mitchell even posed for pictures with a little one.
It was tarps off for some of the Milwaukee Brewers during the Championship Parade as the team approached Maier Festival Park. The crowd went nuts!
Brewers World Series coverage
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!
The Source: FOX6 News had exclusive access to the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade,