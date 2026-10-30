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WATCH: Brewers World Series parade best moments

By
Milwaukee Brewers
Published October 30, 2026 2:07 PM CDT
Published October 30, 2026 2:07 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally.
    • FOX6 News had exclusive access along the parade route.
    • FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade from the heart of downtown Milwaukee to the lakefront. Enjoy some special moments from FOX6's coverage below!

Interviews with Brewers

What they're saying:

FOX6 interviewed Sal Frelick, Aaron Ashby, Brandon Woodruff, Pat Murphy and William Contreras during the parade.

Brewers Championship Parade: Sal Frelick & Aaron Ashby
Brewers Championship Parade: Sal Frelick & Aaron Ashby

Brewers Championship Parade: Sal Frelick & Aaron Ashby

Some of the Milwaukee Brewers hopped off their buses during the Championship Parade to mingle with the fans, and share a look at the World Series trophy.

Brewers Championship Parade: Brandon Woodruff reacts to crowd
Brewers Championship Parade: Brandon Woodruff reacts to crowd

Brewers Championship Parade: Brandon Woodruff reacts to crowd

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff holds trophy and speaks with FOX6 during celebration parade.

Brewers Championship Parade: One-on-one with Pat Murphy
Brewers Championship Parade: One-on-one with Pat Murphy

Brewers Championship Parade: One-on-one with Pat Murphy

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith got a brief moment to talk one-on-one with Brewers Manager Pat Murphy during the Championship Parade.

Brewers Championship Parade: William Contreras basks in the glow
Brewers Championship Parade: William Contreras basks in the glow

Brewers Championship Parade: William Contreras basks in the glow

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras basked in the glow of the World Series title during the Championship Parade.

1982 Brewers soak up moment

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day. Watch FOX6's interviews with Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Rollie Fingers.

Brewers Championship Parade: Robin Yount's touching thoughts
Brewers Championship Parade: Robin Yount's touching thoughts

Brewers Championship Parade: Robin Yount's touching thoughts

Milwaukee Brewers Legend Robin Yount spoke with FOX6's Bryan Polcyn about what the World Series championship team means to the community, to fans.

Brewers Championship Parade: Paul Molitor on 2026 Crew
Brewers Championship Parade: Paul Molitor on 2026 Crew

Brewers Championship Parade: Paul Molitor on 2026 Crew

Milwaukee Brewers Legend Paul Molitor talked at length about the 2026 version of the Crew, and what it means to the city and all of Wisconsin.

Brewers Championship Parade: Ted Simmons on the 2026 Crew
Brewers Championship Parade: Ted Simmons on the 2026 Crew

Brewers Championship Parade: Ted Simmons on the 2026 Crew

FOX6 News caught up with 1982 Brewers catcher Ted Simmons who talked eloquently about what the 2026 team has done for the 1982 team -- as well as the all of Wisconsin.

Brewers Championship Celebration: Rollie Fingers weighs in
Brewers Championship Celebration: Rollie Fingers weighs in

Brewers Championship Celebration: Rollie Fingers weighs in

Milwaukee Brewers legend Rollie Fingers joined in the Championship Parade -- and shared his thoughts on all that he was seeing in the city.

Brewers players celebrate with fans

Local perspective:

The spirit of Mlwaukee and Wisconsin was on full display throughout the parade. Catch some special moments with fans.

Milwaukee Brewers shower fans in champagne at championship parade
Milwaukee Brewers shower fans in champagne at championship parade

Milwaukee Brewers shower fans in champagne at championship parade

The Milwaukee Brewers showered fans in champagne in the Championship Parade that wound it's way through the heart of the city.

Brewers Championship Parade: Team stops at Uecker mural
Brewers Championship Parade: Team stops at Uecker mural

Brewers Championship Parade: Team stops at Uecker mural

The Milwaukee Brewers buses in the Championship Parade stopped by the Bob Uecker mural in downtown Milwaukee, to reflect, celebrate with fans, and tip back a Miller Lite.

Brewers join fans on street at celebration parade
Brewers join fans on street at celebration parade

Brewers join fans on street at celebration parade

Fans celebrating the Brewers' title win were joined by the Brewers players themselves on the streets of Milwaukee in front of the Bob Uecker mural.

Brewers Championship Parade: Crowd cheers for Murph
Brewers Championship Parade: Crowd cheers for Murph

Brewers Championship Parade: Crowd cheers for Murph

Milwaukee Brewers Manager Pat Murphy got a massive salute from fans as he rode by in the back of pickup truck.

Brewers Championship Parade: Bottles of wine handed to fans
Brewers Championship Parade: Bottles of wine handed to fans

Brewers Championship Parade: Bottles of wine handed to fans

The Milwaukee Brewers were passing out all kinds of shirts, baseballs and even bottles of wine during the Championship Parade riding through the downtown area. 

Brewers Championship Parade: Fans get up-close moments with team
Brewers Championship Parade: Fans get up-close moments with team

Brewers Championship Parade: Fans get up-close moments with team

Some of the Milwaukee Brewers got out of their buses during the Championship Parade to interact with fans. Garrett Mitchell even posed for pictures with a little one. 

Brewers Championship Parade: Players say, "Tarps off!"
Brewers Championship Parade: Players say, "Tarps off!"

Brewers Championship Parade: Players say, "Tarps off!"

It was tarps off for some of the Milwaukee Brewers during the Championship Parade as the team approached Maier Festival Park. The crowd went nuts!

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!

The Source: FOX6 News had exclusive access to the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade,

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