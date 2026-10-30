The Brief The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade and rally. FOX6 News had exclusive access along the parade route. FOX6 News is live on FOX LOCAL all day with the latest from the team and fans.



The Brewers celebrated their 2026 World Series championship with a parade from the heart of downtown Milwaukee to the lakefront. Enjoy some special moments from FOX6's coverage below!

Interviews with Brewers

What they're saying:

FOX6 interviewed Sal Frelick, Aaron Ashby, Brandon Woodruff, Pat Murphy and William Contreras during the parade.

1982 Brewers soak up moment

The backstory:

The Milwaukee Brewers made it a point to honor the 1982 American League champion team throughout the day. Watch FOX6's interviews with Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Ted Simmons and Rollie Fingers.

Brewers players celebrate with fans

Local perspective:

The spirit of Mlwaukee and Wisconsin was on full display throughout the parade. Catch some special moments with fans.

Brewers World Series coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might be get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!