How much beer was drank at the Brewers Championship Rally?

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series for the first time in franchise history and celebrated with a rally and parade on Friday. According to staff working one of the bars, Brewers fans drank an estimated 250,000 beers at the rally — and that's not counting fans that watched the live feed of the rally at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Workers at the Summerfest grounds say they continually ran out of beer and needed to restock.



Given the name of the team, it should come as no surprise that Milwaukee Brewers fans tend to enjoy their adult beverages.

So, at Friday's Championship Rally, how many beers did fans drink?

How many beers did Brewers fans drink?

Big picture view:

FOX6's Brian Kramp spoke with bar workers at the Summerfest grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park on Friday afternoon.

"So the real situation of the beer is we kept running out, so we kept having to run over to the beer coolers, get restocked, restock over and over again," a bar worker said.

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates with his teammates during the 2026 World Series Victory Parade on October 30. Bar workers estimated that fans drank 250,000 beers during the Brewers Championship Rally. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/ ((Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) / Getty Images) Expand

Estimated beers drank:

Based on estimates from the bar workers, fans drank about 250,000 beers during the rally — and that's not counting fans that watched the live feed of the rally at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

And while that meant a lot of effort on behalf of the bartenders, they felt excited to be a part of the historic moment.

"I was there for Game Five with my brother," one bar worker said. "I was just, like he said, ecstatic. Once in a lifetime because you only win the first one time. So it was amazing to be there. It's been awesome."